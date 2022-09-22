Hefei City strengthens protection of wetlands around Chaohu Lake in east China

Xinhua) 08:53, September 22, 2022

A view of the Chaohu Lake is seen in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 11, 2021. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Photo by Wang Shibao/Xinhua)

A woman enjoys herself in a park at the bank of the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2022. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Birds fly over the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 22, 2019. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Combo photo shows a view of a wetland around the Chaohu Lake on Sept. 6, 2022 (upper, Xinhua/Liu Junxi) and trees at the bank of the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 17, 2012 (Photo by He Xibin/Xinhua). As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves in a park at the bank of the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2022. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2019 shows a view of the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Combo photo shows a road beside the Chaohu Lake on Sept. 6, 2022 (upper, Xinhua/Zhang Duan) and a road beside the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province in 2007 (file photo). As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua)

Combo photo shows a view of a wetland around the Chaohu Lake on July 9, 2021 (upper, Photo by Ye Yuting/Xinhua) and a view of the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, April 7, 2008 (Photo by He Xibin/Xinhua). As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2022 shows a couple posing for wedding photos at the bank of the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2022 shows a wetland around the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Photo by Ye Yuting/Xinhua)

Combo photo shows an aerial view of a boat sailing on the Chaohu Lake on Sept. 6, 2022 (upper) and a boat sailing on the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, June 9, 2012. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022 shows a view of a wetland park around the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 21, 2022 shows a view of a wetland in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Photo by Wang Shibao/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows a view of the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Combo photo shows a view of a reed wetland around the Chaohu Lake on Sept. 6, 2022 (upper, Xinhua/Liu Junxi) and workers planting reeds around the Chaohu Lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, April 6, 2010 (Xinhua). As the fifth-largest freshwater lake in China, Chaohu Lake is known as the "kidney" of the Yangtze River.

In recent years, Hefei City, where Chaohu Lake is located, has taken a slew of measures to strengthen the protection of wetlands around the lake, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in designated protected zones.

Changes are happening around this freshwater lake, with more rare and endangered species inhabiting its surrounding wetlands. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)