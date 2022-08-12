Free daycare services for students provided in Hefei

Xinhua) 09:13, August 12, 2022

Students learn roller skating in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn to play basketball in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn cheerleading dance in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn to play guzheng, or Chinese zither, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn to play guzheng, or Chinese zither, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn painting in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn to play basketball in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn to play Chinese chess in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Students learn embroidery in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Some schools in Hefei now provide free daycare services for students this summer.

The daycare programs not only help enrich students' summertime, but also ease the pressure on working parents who otherwise have to take care of their children during the holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

