China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 13.7 pct in H1

Xinhua) 11:46, July 17, 2022

HEFEI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province recorded robust foreign trade growth in the first half of 2022, said local customs.

The province's total import and export value hit 367.58 billion yuan (about 54.4 billion U.S. dollars) from January to June, up 13.7 percent year on year.

Exports rose 18.3 percent to 220.12 billion yuan, while imports increased 7.4 percent to about 147.46 billion yuan.

Trade volume between the province and members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership hit 99.41 billion yuan, up 15.5 percent year on year, accounting for 27 percent of the province's total imports and exports in the first six months.

Trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road soared to 99.06 billion yuan, up 19.3 percent in the same period of 2021.

During the period, the province exported 136.58 billion yuan of mechanical and electrical products, up 15.8 percent year on year, while exports of high-tech products and vehicles increased 22.1 percent and 52.7 percent, respectively.

