China's Anhui resorts to closed-off management, mass testing to contain COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:52, July 04, 2022

HEFEI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province has adopted coordinated, scientific and precise measures to contain the latest COVID-19 rebound, with closed-off management and massive nucleic acid testing rolled out in virus-hit areas.

From June 26 to July 3, a total of 134 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 724 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in Anhui, of which 132 confirmed cases were in Sixian County, Suzhou City.

The county was placed under closed-off management since June 26 and the administrative areas have been classified into regions of high, medium, and low risks to enable utmost mobility while containing the virus.

More than 22,600 people had been placed under quarantine and 22,320 isolation rooms had been put into operation in Sixian as of Sunday.

The seventh round of mass COVID-19 testing was conducted in Sixian Monday and door-to-door sampling was carried out in high-risk areas while 10-in-1 mixed sampling was conducted in other areas to improve the county's testing capability.

Currently, 131 medical experts have been dispatched to assist in the treatment and all the patients are in stable condition in designated and makeshift hospitals.

The county has also strengthened measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities.

Meng Jun, 45, head of a community in Sixian, has been delivering water to residents with other community workers.

"We have cooperated with two supermarkets and a drugstore to supply food, medicine, and other necessities for our residents, and try to solve problems for those in need," said Meng, adding that this community has a total of 1,965 residents and over 70 percent of them are elderly people aged over 60.

Sixian has arranged eight supermarkets to supply daily necessities to 155 residential areas countywide and residents can place orders online.

For the vulnerable group such as the aged and the disabled, the county has organized community staff and volunteers to help them place orders online and provide door-to-door services.

"Now our supply is relatively abundant, and we have stocked some goods in advance. If there is a shortage of any kind, we can register with the head of the building, and the government will deliver it to us. Everyone is working hard to ensure us an easier life," said Deng Lin, a local resident.

The county has also launched a 24-hour service hotline since July 4 to solve problems and appeals from local residents.

Other places in Anhui have also ramped up epidemic containment measures. Hefei, the provincial capital, and Wuhu will continue to carry out mass COVID-19 testing every three days.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)