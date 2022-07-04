Chinese mainland reports 41 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:25, July 04, 2022

An unmanned disinfection device works in Hefei South Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 41 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 339 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Sunday in nine provincial-level regions, including 258 in Anhui and 52 in Jiangsu.

Altogether 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 220,165 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

