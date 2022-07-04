Vietnam reports 512 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:09, July 04, 2022

HANOI, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam recorded 512 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 218 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,748,639 with 43,087 deaths. Nationwide, 9,708,984 COVID-19 patients, or over 90 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 233.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including more than 206.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, according to the ministry.

