China's Anhui reports 29 confirmed, 258 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:24, July 04, 2022

HEFEI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province reported 29 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 258 local asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

All the new confirmed cases were reported in Sixian County, Suzhou City.

From June 26 to July 3, a total of 134 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 724 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.

