Chinese mainland reports 21 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:58, June 04, 2022

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Friday reported 21 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and five each in Beijing and Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

