Shanghai reports 2 confirmed, 1 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:26, July 04, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic case on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The confirmed cases were identified among those under quarantine.

