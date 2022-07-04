Home>>
Shanghai reports 2 confirmed, 1 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:26, July 04, 2022
SHANGHAI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic case on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.
The confirmed cases were identified among those under quarantine.
