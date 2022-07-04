Pakistan reports 650 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Xinhua) 10:54, July 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,537,947 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,401 people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, with two more deaths recorded on Saturday, according to the ministry's statistics.

Currently, 138 active cases are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

