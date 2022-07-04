1 injured in firing on polio eradication team in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A health worker of a polio eradication team was critically injured in a firing by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened in the tribal district of North Waziristan where the gunmen sprayed bullets at the team working on a polio eradication drive to administer polio vaccines in the area, said the report.

The attackers fled the scene after policemen escorting the polio workers fired back.

The injured person was shifted to hospital, said the report.

It was the second attack on polio workers during the last few days. On Tuesday, three people, including two policemen and a polio worker, were killed in a similar incident in the area.

The anti-polio drive was temporarily suspended in the area following Tuesday's attack, but started again after health workers expressed willingness to continue the door-to-door campaign to inoculate local children aged under five.

