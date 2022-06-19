Pakistan advocates global framework against hate speech

Xinhua) 13:18, June 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has been advocating for an international framework against hate speech and supporting a balanced approach between fundamental freedoms and responsibilities, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said Saturday in marking the International Day for Countering Hate Speech.

"This day is an important occasion to renew global solidarity for combating hate speech which is the prime catalyst for hatred, inter-religious discord, discrimination, incitement to violence, and acts of violence against people and communities," the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan has always been at the forefront of international initiatives for promoting peace, tolerance, and intercultural and inter-faith harmony, both at home and abroad, the statement said.

As the international community commemorates this day, Pakistan is particularly alarmed at the global resurgence in xenophobia, hatred and acts of violence against minorities, the ministry said.

"Pakistan will continue to advance international efforts to protect individuals from hate speech and related xenophobia, negative stereotyping, and stigmatization and will reinforce efforts to promote inter-faith and inter-civilizational understanding and harmony," according to the statement.

