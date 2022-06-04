Green CPEC to play vital role in Pakistan's efforts against climate change

June 04, 2022 By Misbah Saba Malik ( Xinhua

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (Xinhua) -- As the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) further advances, it can play an important role in the country's effort to mitigate climate change effects, said Pakistani local experts.

During a two-day event "Green China Pakistan Economic Corridor Alliance" and a workshop to mobilize renewable energy investments for sustainable development held here by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Pakistan-China Institute, experts and officials discussed the CPEC and green development in Pakistan.

Senator Seemi Ezdi, the chairman of the country's upper house's committee on climate change, said Pakistan is the 8th most vulnerable country to climate change, and the country's dependence on imported gas is making the situation worse.

She added that the CPEC is playing an important role in introducing renewable energy in the country, which will help the country in its efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change besides meeting its energy demands.

Hina Aslam, head of the China Study Center at the SDPI, said that the CPEC helps Pakistan through job creation, income growth, infrastructure upgrading, skill development, education and more.

"China is leading a transition in clean energy. The concept of eco-civilization is one of the major drivers of this transition that could be brought into the CPEC. And if the CPEC can go green, it can bring an enormous positive showcase for the other BRI countries as well," she added.

The experts recalled the time when the country was facing up to 10 hours of power outages a day due to a lack of electricity, and the CPEC addressed the problem through coal-fired power plants which helped the country facilitate its industrial production.

It was noted that CPEC coal plants are using supercritical technology, enabling them to ensure the emissions meet the local and the world standards.

Muhammad Ali Qureshi, an energy expert working in the sector for over a decade, told Xinhua that climate change is one of the most pressing issues in Pakistan, and the CPEC can help the country win its battle against climate change through investments in the renewable sector and other measures.

"We could leverage from the experience of China, looking into the possibility of establishing the eco-industrial parks," he said, adding that the idea could not only help Pakistan achieve economic growth but result in an inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

