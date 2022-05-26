Karot hydropower project under CPEC to generate eco-friendly, cheap electricity: Pakistani PM

Xinhua) 11:10, May 26, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows a view of the Karot Hydropower Project in Punjab province, eastern Pakistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the Karot Hydropower Project, a major pilot project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will generate environment-friendly and cheap electricity, promoting green development in Pakistan. (CTG/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the Karot Hydropower Project, a major pilot project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will generate environment-friendly and cheap electricity, promoting green development in Pakistan.

"Hydroelectricity is much more cost-effective ... it is also a clean source of power generation," the prime minister said while speaking to the engineers and workers of the hydropower project during his visit.

The Karot hydropower project is expected to annually generate some 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity once put into operation, reducing 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, and meeting the power demand of about 5 million local population.

The project would be operational soon and play a positive role by producing 720-megawatt of clean energy and in turn boosting the economy of the country, said the prime minister, adding that Chinese and Pakistani workers are working hard together to secure an early completion of the project.

"This is the China-Pakistan friendship and iron brotherhood ... This is the passion for serving that everyone should have. Pakistan should emulate the Chinese model of development."

"The project will help us in moving forward to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and China," he said.

Invested by the China Three Gorges Corporation, the Karot hydropower project in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province is the fourth level of the five cascade hydropower stations planned for the Jhelum River.

