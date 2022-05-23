Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Pakistani counterpart
GUANGZHOU, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Pakistan's new foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday in Guangzhou.
Bilawal paid an official visit to China from May 21 to 22, marking his first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month.
"China appreciates the new Pakistani government's firm commitment to developing the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries," Wang said.
China will as always prioritize Pakistan in its relations with neighboring countries and make China-Pakistan relations a factor for stability in the region, Wang said.
Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other's core interests and major concerns.
Wang said China will firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, maintaining unity and stability, and pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.
Bilawal said Pakistan is delighted to see China's great achievements, and believes that no force can stop China's future development.
He said that Pakistan firmly pursues the one-China policy.
The two sides termed terrorism as the common enemy of humanity, and strongly condemned the Karachi University Confucius Institute terrorist attack.
Pakistan reiterated that efforts will be made to speed up investigation, hunt down the culprits, and bring them to justice. Pakistan briefed the Chinese side on its efforts to ensure the safety of all Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country, according to a joint statement released after the talks.
China appreciated Pakistan's commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals and will further enhance counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan, it said.
Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation to implement the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, pledging to work with other countries to focus on the development agenda, tackle security challenges, and implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Bilawal said Pakistan fully understands and supports China's anti-epidemic measures, and that the Chinese government is truly practicing the concept of putting people's lives first.
He said facts have proved China's dynamic zero-COVID approach is effective and is inspiring to Pakistan, adding that Pakistan firmly opposes politicizing pandemic-related issues.
