Pakistan holds memorial service for Chinese teachers killed in Karachi terror attack

Xinhua) 10:22, May 15, 2022

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) pays his tribute to the Chinese victims of the terrorist attack during a memorial service in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on May 14, 2022. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday held a memorial service for the Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack at the Confucius Institute of the University of Karachi. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday held a memorial service for the Chinese teachers killed in the terrorist attack at the Confucius Institute of the University of Karachi.

Paying tribute to the Chinese victims, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the country salutes their passion and dedication.

On April 26, an explosion ripped through a shuttle passenger van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, leaving three Chinese teachers dead, one Chinese teacher injured and causing several Pakistani casualties.

The Chinese victims were dedicated, caring and loving teachers pursuing the noble mission to educate Pakistani students in Chinese language and build bridges between the people of the two countries, Zardari said.

"We are all shocked, anguished and saddened at this terrible loss. It is a loss for the Pakistani nation as much as it is a loss for China."

The Chinese teachers had different backgrounds and ages, but all came for a common cause with an unflinching desire to serve the timeless friendship between the people of Pakistan and China, Zardari said.

Pledging complete safety and maximum security for the Chinese nationals in Pakistan, the foreign minister said the whole nation is determined to ensure their safety and comfort in the country.

Pakistan will not rest until the perpetrators get exemplary punishment, he stressed.

Addressing the ceremony, Pang Chunxue, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, again condemned the terror attack and expressed condolences for the deceased, adding that China appreciates Pakistani government's determination to bring the culprits to justice.

She said that the Chinese teachers killed or injured in the attack had dedicated all their energy and enthusiasm to promoting mutual understanding and the ironclad friendship between the two countries.

"They are the cultural ambassadors between China and Pakistan, and their remarkable achievements will surely be written into the history of friendship between the two countries," she said.

