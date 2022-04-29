Any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan friendship, cooperation to be thwarted by Chinese, Pakistani peoples: FM

April 29, 2022

Any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation will be thwarted by the Chinese and Pakistani peoples, China said on Thursday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin was commenting at a press conference in Beijing after being asked about the Karachi Confucius Institute terrorist attack.

The treatment of injured and the follow-up work for victims wase progressing in an orderly fashion, Wang said. “The Pakistani side is going all out to investigate and hunt down the perpetrators.”

Terrorism was “the common enemy of all humanity,” the ministry spokesperson said.

“China and Pakistan are resolved and able to keep terrorists at bay and make them pay the price,” Wang said.

“The iron-clad friendship enjoys popular support in both countries. China has always supported Pakistan’s national development. We will continue to support Pakistan’s economic and social development and improvement of people’s livelihood," the spokesperson said.

“The Pakistani government has pledged to strengthen security for Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan and not to allow any force to undermine the great China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation.”

China believed the Pakistani side would earnestly ensure China-Pakistan cooperation continued in a safe and smooth manner, he said.

“We would also like to remind Chinese citizens, institutions, projects and personnel in Pakistan to take extra security precautions and pay close attention to security risks,” Wang said.

