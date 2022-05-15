China's handling of COVID-19 pandemic sets high standards for world: Pakistani FM

Xinhua) 10:19, May 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by adopting dynamic zero-COVID approach has set high standards for the world.

"The way the leadership of China relies on science and facts, and is still doing everything possible to ensure the safety and health of every single citizen has set excellent standards internationally," the foreign minister told Xinhua.

He said Pakistan has learned a lot from the Chinese experience in its fight against the pandemic, adding that China was the first country to send assistance to Pakistan despite facing dire challenges at home.

"We will never forget the way that the government and the people of China have assisted us not only through expertise but also through vaccines and other relief," Zardari said.

The foreign minister said that after the very first COVID-19 case was reported in Pakistan, the country had adopted a strategy of smart lockdowns which gave the opportunity to set up the infrastructure to control the spread of the disease.

The strategy of smart lockdowns by considering ground realities of Pakistan and help from friendly countries like China has played a vital role in this regard despite the country's limited capacity to deal with the pandemic.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)