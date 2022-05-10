China-proposed GDI platform to accelerate implementation of SDGs: Pakistani FM

Xinhua) 09:59, May 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the China-proposed Global Development Initiative (GDI), dubbing it a useful platform to accelerate and coordinate efforts for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While addressing the high-level virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of the GDI on Monday, Zardari expressed concerns over the reversal of progress in the implementation of SDGs, owing to multiple crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and geopolitical conflicts, according to the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan.

He urged the Group of Friends of the GDI to address the challenges faced by the developing world and support emergency actions to increase cooperation in public health and vaccine equity, ensure food security, enhance energy production, promote a global green economy, stimulate trade and industrialization, and eliminate the digital divide, the ministry said in a statement.

Multiple crises have enlarged the gap in financing for development, he said, adding that the international community should mobilize adequate resources for SDGs and fulfill the commitment of providing at least 100 billion U.S. dollars annually in climate finance.

In his address, Zardari reaffirmed his country's resolve to further strengthen its all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China, including through the rapid implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the statement added.

"Pakistan will continue its efforts to enhance cooperation with China through CPEC, to advance its national implementation of SDGs, in addition to participating actively in the work of the GDI Group of Friends to promote the common aspiration of a peaceful, prosperous and shared future for all mankind," he said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)