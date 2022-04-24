Home>>
3 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border firing from Afghanistan: Pakistani army
(Xinhua) 09:12, April 24, 2022
ISLAMABAD, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan, a Pakistani military statement said on Saturday.
Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the North Waziristan district of the province, the Pakistani military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.
Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner, causing heavy casualties to the terrorists, the statement added.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Pakistan extends transport period of humanitarian aid from India to Afghanistan
- People have Iftar at roadside during Ramadan in Islamabad
- Pakistan's new gov't attaches great importance to developing Pak-China relations: PM
- China congratulates new Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif
- Pakistani political changes will not affect China-Pakistan ties: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.