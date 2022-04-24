3 Pakistani soldiers killed in cross-border firing from Afghanistan: Pakistani army

ISLAMABAD, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan, a Pakistani military statement said on Saturday.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in the North Waziristan district of the province, the Pakistani military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner, causing heavy casualties to the terrorists, the statement added.

