Pakistani political changes will not affect China-Pakistan ties: FM spokesperson
(Source: Xinhua)
BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday said it will maintain its policy of friendly ties with Pakistan no matter how the political situation in Pakistan changes.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when answering a query concerning the National Assembly of Pakistan passing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 10.
"As Pakistan's close neighbors and friends, we sincerely hope that all factions in Pakistan will remain unified and jointly safeguard their overall national stability and development," Zhao said.
"We believe that changes in Pakistan's political situation will not affect the overall situation of China-Pakistan relations," Zhao added.
