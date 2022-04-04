Home>>
Pakistan confirms 154 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:12, April 04, 2022
ISLAMABAD, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Sunday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases and no death was recorded during the day, the country's ministry of health said on Monday.
According to the data released by the ministry, the country's overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,525,620, including 1,486,191 recoveries.
There are 9,068 active cases in the country, including 320 patients in critical condition.
Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 575,781 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 505,148 cases so far.
