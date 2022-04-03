Opposition's no-confidence motion against Pakistani PM rejected over foreign interference

Xinhua) 16:05, April 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Xinhua) -- No-confidence motion filed by the opposition alliance against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been rejected by the deputy speaker of the national assembly over involvement of foreign hands in the move against the prime minister.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly or the lower house of the parliament Qasim Khan Suri rejected the no-confidence motion, saying that foreign involvement has been found in opposition filing the motion, a move which is against the Constitution of Pakistan.

