Death toll from Pakistan's mosque blast rises to 30

Xinhua) 17:45, March 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a bomb blast that hit a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 30, and over 50 people were wounded, police said on Friday.

Police sources in the area told Xinhua that the blast occurred inside the mosque during Friday prayers in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

Rescue teams, police and security forces reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

No group or individual has claimed the attack.

