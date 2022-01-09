6 terrorists killed in clash with police in SW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Six terrorists were killed in a shootout with police late Saturday night in Quetta district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Balochistan said.
The spokesperson told Xinhua that the incident happened near the Eastern Bypass area when the CTD conducted an operation on an intelligence tip-off.
A few terrorists ran away from the site taking advantage of the darkness, he said.
The alleged terrorists were associated with the Islamic State group, the spokesperson said, adding that one of the killed was a wanted terrorist who carried a head money of 2 million Pakistani rupees (over 11,000 U.S. dollars).
The anti-terror police recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the raided place, the spokesperson said.
The killed were involved in dozens of terror attacks in the country, he added.
