CPEC serves as flagship of development strategy of Pakistan: minister

Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar (C, Front) speaks during an award ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Dec. 29, 2021. Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continues to be a flagship project of the overall development strategy of Pakistan. Speaking at an award ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects, Umar said that apart from being a vital element for his country's economic development, CPEC is also proving as a cornerstone of the economic relationship between China and Pakistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continues to be a flagship project of the overall development strategy of Pakistan.

Speaking at an awarding ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects, Umar said that apart from being a vital element for his country's economic development, CPEC is also proving as a cornerstone of the economic relationship between China and Pakistan.

At the event held in the Chinese Embassy, 27 Pakistani employees working at different CPEC projects were awarded for their outstanding contributions. The representatives of the employees expressed their gratitude to CPEC for giving them a chance to excel.

Umar called on the Pakistani employees working in world-class Chinese companies to make full use of opportunities to contribute to the development of the companies and projects as well as for their personal growth and development.

Lauding the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Umar said the Chinese leadership has a vision of shared prosperity through connectivity among the countries.

"Shared prosperity is really a path-breaking model for the world. I hope all countries in the world not only take advantage of the opportunities being generated out of the BRI but take a similar approach, where we believe in a common bond of humanity, and we try and work together for shared prosperity," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that CPEC, as a landmark project of the BRI, provides a broad stage for people to display their talents and realize personal values.

"It is hoped that the Chinese and Pakistani staff will cherish the opportunity, contribute to the construction of CPEC with practical actions, and continue to consolidate the ironclad friendship between the two countries," he added.

Ying Xiong, director general of the Department of International Affairs, Office of the Leading Group for Promoting the BRI in China, addressed online that the CPEC projects are in full swing and all operations are going smooth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even in the face of the severe impact of COVID-19, the CPEC projects still enjoy smooth operation. There is no stop of the CPEC projects construction, no job cut for Pakistani staff and no withdrawal of the Chinese workforce. The CPEC construction has bucked the trend with continuous new achievements," Ying said.

These fruitful achievements have once again demonstrated the unbreakable China-Pakistan friendship, and showed to the world the strong vitality and huge potential of the BRI, he added.

