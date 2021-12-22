CPEC's 2nd phase to expedite socio-economic development of Pakistan: official

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will accelerate the socio-economic development in Pakistan, Khalid Mansoor, special assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on CPEC affairs said on Tuesday.

With a special focus on industrial cooperation among others, the second phase of CPEC is crucial for the economic revival of Pakistan, Mansoor said while addressing a conference on CPEC in eastern Lahore city, expressing the commitment to making Pakistan a manufacturing hub through the industrial revolution.

The government has been taking effective steps for the industrial revolution in the country, thus CPEC is one of the most important projects in this regard, the official said.

He added that prudent policies are also being formulated to provide maximum facilities to local and foreign investors to create an enabling environment of investment and business.

"CPEC will prove to be a milestone in promoting regional economic integration," he said.

He said that the government is committed to the timely completion of CPEC projects to bolster the national economy as well as reduce poverty.

