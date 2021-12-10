CPEC to revolutionize regional connectivity: Pakistani foreign minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a hallmark of Pakistan's all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China, is an ideal connectivity framework that is poised to revolutionize regional connectivity, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

Addressing a seminar in Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, an Islamabad-based think-tank, Qureshi said that Pakistan offers the shortest route to international seas for the western parts of China and the Central Asian countries through its southern port of Karachi and southwestern port of Gwadar.

He said Pakistan has shifted its focus to geo-economics, adding that connectivity is the new emerging phenomenon in international politics that "can provide us enormous opportunities for national and regional development."

The foreign minister said that the regional countries should shift their focus from security-centric policies towards development and prosperity. "This is the real challenge that South Asia faces today," he said.

Highlighting Pakistan's policy framework, he said that the country has decided not to become a part of any global or regional conflict, and has chosen to be a partner in peace and development. Pakistan is calling for inclusive and cooperative approaches based on enhanced economic partnerships, Qureshi added.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan's priority is to pursue enhanced cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure development, energy security, agriculture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. The primary interest is in seeking a peaceful and stable international order that takes everyone on board, he added.

Qureshi said that Pakistan will remain committed to peaceful co-existence, cooperative multilateralism and consensus-driven outcomes, adding, "We will always support an inclusive global order, for advancing the shared objectives of peace, progress and prosperity in the region and beyond."

