Power projects under CPEC make Pakistan energy-sufficient: Pakistani newspaper

Xinhua) 08:43, December 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have transformed Pakistan to an energy-sufficient country from an energy-deficient one, thus opening new vistas of industrial growth in the country, said an article recently published by Pakistan's English-language daily the Pakistan Observer.

With the commissioning of power projects initiated under CPEC in the first phase, over 5,000 megawatts of power was added to the national grid, said the article.

The projects helped Pakistan meet its domestic and industrial energy needs and also generated a large amount of employment, according to the article.

The CPEC power projects are somewhat an energy mix, including solar energy units and wind-based plants, promoting green and clean development of Pakistan.

It added that with the initiation of work on industrial zones under CPEC and foreign direct investment coming in, the growth in power sector would help bring economic turnaround in the country.

