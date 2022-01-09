Pakistan's new COVID-19 cases double in one week
ISLAMABAD, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Friday confirmed 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, which is more than double of the new infections recorded a week ago, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.
According to the NCOC data, the country reported 594 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 1.
The NCOC, a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed overall 1,302,486 cases so far, including 1,258,332 recoveries.
The active cases in the country have surged to 15,192, who are under treatment in different hospitals, including 629 in critical condition.
The pandemic killed one people on Friday, increasing the death toll to 28,962, showed the data.
Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 485,782 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 447,082 cases so far.
