China emerges as strong voice for developing countries in UN: Pakistani FM

Xinhua) 15:02, October 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as a strong voice for the developing countries in the United Nations (UN) and championed the purposes and principles of the UN charter, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here on Thursday, the spokesperson of the foreign ministry Asim Iftikhar Ahmad made these remarks while answering a question related to the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the UN.

Pakistan congratulates China on the 50th anniversary of "this seminal event," Ahmad said.

He said China has upheld equity and justice, strengthened multilateralism, espoused equitable development while contributing to world peace and stability as a responsible permanent member of the Security Council.

Pakistan takes immense pride in its friendship with China, and in its own contributions to the restoration of the People's Republic of China's the lawful seat in the UN, he added.

