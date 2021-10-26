50 years on, China makes great contributions to world peace, development: officials, experts

Xinhua) 13:22, October 26, 2021

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations. Over the past 50 years, China has played a constructive and increasingly important role in international affairs, and made great contributions to world peace and development, officials and experts on UN affairs have said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)