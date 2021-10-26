50 years in UN: China's contribution

"I have never seen such a resounding applause in my life," said a former diplomat who had witnessed the restoration of China's lawful seat in the UN 50 years ago.

Follow Xinhua's Xie E to the UN headquarters in New York to learn how China, as a responsible major country, stays committed to advancing the UN's cause for a better world.

