Commentary: China upholds UN-centered int'l system, multilateralism

October 26, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- As a famous quote goes, "If you want to go fast, walk alone; and if you want to go far, walk together."

In the past 50 years since the People's Republic of China restored its lawful seat at the United Nations (UN), the world's largest developing country has showed its understanding of the above saying by staunchly championing the UN's centrality and genuine multilateralism in a close-knit world.

China has faithfully fulfilled its responsibility and mission as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, stayed true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and upheld the central role of the UN in international affairs.

Over the past five decades, China, as a firm advocate of "a community with a shared future for mankind," has participated in nearly all universal inter-governmental organizations and signed over 600 international conventions and amendments, fulfilling its treaty obligations in good faith and honoring its international commitments.

In the face of profound global changes and an unprecedented pandemic, various forms of pseudo-multilateralism are emerging.

Despite some countries threatening the foundations of multilateral cooperation, China has upheld the authority and sanctity of the UN and practiced true multilateralism, which it believes is essential for the democratization of international politics.

Unlike some countries that are failing to cooperate on any aspect of pandemic recovery, China has been active in sharing its COVID-19 response experience with the world, and has sent large quantities of supplies, vaccines and medicines to other countries, all in a sincere and proactive effort to contribute to humanity's final victory over the pandemic.

The restoration of the People's Republic of China's seat at the UN came as the result of joint efforts by all peace-loving countries that stood up for justice globally. In turn, China has stood in solidarity and cooperation with people around the world, and has contributed significantly to world peace and development.

Over the past decades, China's success in fighting poverty has greatly contributed to global development. The world's most populous country has taken the lead in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, accounting for over 70 percent of global poverty reduction. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked that this extraordinary result is a reason of hope and inspiration to the entire community of nations.

Committed to achieving common development, China is a strong supporter of other developing countries, and has offered the world new opportunities through the country's own development. In 2015, China made its decision to establish a China-UN Peace and Development Fund. To date, the country has provided 120 million U.S. dollars to the fund and launched 112 cooperation projects.

As Chinese leaders have reiterated, international rules can only be made by the 193 UN Member States together, and not decided by individual countries or blocs of countries. Countries should respect the UN, and refrain from exploiting the organization, still less abandoning it at one's will.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind requires a strong UN, as well as reform and development of the global governance system. China will stand ready to work with all countries under the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to explore new ideas and new models of cooperation and keep enriching the practice of multilateralism under new circumstances.

