Pakistan reports 350 new COVID-19 cases, 1,282,860 in total

Xinhua) 14:29, November 24, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan added 350 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The total number of the infections climbed to 1,282,860 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 474,573 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 442,638 people.

A total of 28,677 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including nine over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

The vaccination drive in the country has also picked up pace, with 49,343,712 people fully inoculated, according to the latest official data.

