Pakistani PM announces relief for inflation-stricken public

Xinhua) 09:25, March 02, 2022

An employee fills tank of a vehicle at a fuel station in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 1, 2022. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced relief and incentives for the public as a respite in the ongoing wave of inflation and price hike in the country. (Str/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced relief and incentives for the public as a respite in the ongoing wave of inflation and price hike in the South Asian country.

In a televised address on Monday, Khan said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the whole world hard and has unleashed a new wave of inflation across the world, with Pakistan being no exception and facing the repercussions.

He said Pakistan is largely dependent on imports for fuel, petroleum products and edibles, among others, and when prices of commodities rose in international markets, the government had no choice but to increase rates of commodities in the domestic market too.

Khan announced a cut in per liter petroleum prices by 10 Pakistani rupees (about 0.057 U.S. dollar) and per unit electricity prices by 5 rupees to provide relief to the public, and exempting the information technology sector from taxes.

He also decided to increase the stipend of the Ehsaas program, which is an initiative to give cash assistance to the poor and needy, from the previous 12,000 rupees to 14,000 rupees, besides announcing internship for graduates at a stipend of 30,000 rupees.

Regarding Pakistan's foreign policy, the prime minister reiterated the stance of a sovereign policy without having any influence of a foreign nation, adding that Pakistan suffered losses in the past by being a part of the U.S.-led "war against terror." (1 U.S. dollar equals 177.45 Pakistani rupees)

An employee fills tank of an auto-rickshaw at a fuel station in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 1, 2022. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced relief and incentives for the public as a respite in the ongoing wave of inflation and price hike in the country. (Str/Xinhua)

People line up to get their motorbike tanks filled at a fuel station in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 1, 2022. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced relief and incentives for the public as a respite in the ongoing wave of inflation and price hike in the country. (Str/Xinhua)

An employee fills tank of a motorbike at a fuel station in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on March 1, 2022. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced relief and incentives for the public as a respite in the ongoing wave of inflation and price hike in the country. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)