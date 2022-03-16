International cultural festival held at National University of Modern Languages in Pakistan
A Chinese teacher performs martial arts during an international cultural festival at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
A Pakistani student presents cheongsam, a traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Qipao, during an international cultural festival at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Pakistani students perform dragon dance during an international cultural festival at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Students learn to write Chinese calligraphy during an international cultural festival at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
A student performs Chinese tea art during an international cultural festival at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Photos
