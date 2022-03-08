Xi extends condolences to Pakistani president over terrorist attack
People transfer a victim to a hospital following a blast in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 4, 2022. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over a serious terrorist attack in Pakistan.
In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which had caused heavy casualties.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.
The Chinese side strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports the efforts of the Pakistani government and people to combat terrorism, maintain national stability and protect people's lives, Xi said.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack.
Photos
Related Stories
- Aiming for common prosperity, Xi designs rural revitalization at "two sessions"
- Xi stresses running military in accordance with law
- Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
- Xi extends greetings to women ahead of Intl Women's Day
- Xi visits CPPCC members in sectors of agriculture, welfare and social security
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.