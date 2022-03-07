Home>>
Xi extends greetings to women ahead of Intl Women's Day
(People's Daily App) 14:41, March 07, 2022
President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.
Xi sent the greetings as he participated in a joint group meeting at the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference(CPPCC), the top political advisory body.
