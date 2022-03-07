Xi replies to letter from IOC chief

Xinhua) 09:01, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In his reply letter sent on Wednesday, Xi pointed out that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games have successfully concluded, and China has fully honored its promise on hosting the event by delivering to the world simple, safe and splendid Games, which is highly praised by the international community.

Xi stressed that it is a success for the Chinese people, saying that the Chinese people are the source of strength for China to prepare and hold the Winter Olympics.

With the Games hosted, Xi said, more than 300 million people in China have engaged in winter sports, injecting fresh momentum into the endeavor to build a healthy China and promote the people's well-being, and broadening the prospects for the global development of winter sports.

He emphasized that it is also a success for the people around the world, saying that gathering under the Olympic flag, athletes from all over the world have respected and inspired each other, moved beyond their limits and surpassed themselves, perfectly demonstrating the new Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger -- Together."

This has brought warmth and hope to people around the world, sown seeds of peace and friendship in the world, and inspired the great strength of the human race in promoting solidarity, jointly weathering difficulties of the times, and moving forward together for a shared future, he added.

Xi appreciated Bach and the IOC for their long-term firm support for the Beijing Winter Olympics, noting the Chinese government is willing to keep close cooperation with the IOC, support as always the work of the IOC, adhere to the Olympic Spirit, jointly promote the vigorous development of the Olympic Movement, and make joint efforts to write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Recently, Bach sent a letter to Xi, congratulating on the successful conclusion of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

He said that, under Xi's exceptional leadership, China has joined the ranks of winter sports countries, with more than 300 million people engaging in winter sports, adding that this is a valuable asset left by the Beijing Winter Olympics and has opened up a new era for global winter sports.

The Beijing Winter Olympics have honored their solemn commitment, achieved the goal of hosting the Games with the highest standards, and ensured the safety and security of all participants, Bach said.

