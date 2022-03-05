Home>>
Keywords from Xi's two sessions speeches since 2013
(People's Daily App) 16:24, March 05, 2022
President Xi Jinping has joined 50 panel discussions at China's two sessions since 2013. What does Xi talk about with the legislators and advisers? What's on the top of Xi's agenda?
Some words frequently used by Xi will give you the big picture of his priorities.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi takes part in deliberation of Inner Mongolia delegation at annual legislative session
- How Xi's thought steers new chapter of China's economic growth
- Decade of Miracles: How Xi's thought steers new chapter of China's economic growth
- Xi to announce start of Winter Paralympics
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on people's congresses
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.