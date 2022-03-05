Home>>
Xi takes part in deliberation of Inner Mongolia delegation at annual legislative session
(Xinhua) 16:09, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Saturday afternoon took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.
