China firmly opposes separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," foreign interference
(Xinhua) 10:50, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will advance the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China, and firmly opposes any separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
