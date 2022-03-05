China firmly opposes separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," foreign interference

Xinhua) 10:50, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will advance the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China, and firmly opposes any separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

