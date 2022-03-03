We Are China

Taiwan hit by widespread power outages

Xinhua) 14:35, March 03, 2022

TAIPEI, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Widespread power outages were reported across Taiwan on Thursday morning, including in Taipei, New Taipei, Miaoli, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Taiwan Power Company is trying to figure out what caused the outages.

