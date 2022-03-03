Home>>
Taiwan hit by widespread power outages
(Xinhua) 14:35, March 03, 2022
TAIPEI, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Widespread power outages were reported across Taiwan on Thursday morning, including in Taipei, New Taipei, Miaoli, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.
Taiwan Power Company is trying to figure out what caused the outages.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.