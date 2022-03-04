Pompeo's erroneous Taiwan-related remarks another reminder of malicious intentions: spokesperson

Xinhua) 20:16, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson on Friday said that the wrong remarks related to China's Taiwan region by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were yet another reminder of his true nature and malicious intentions.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when asked to comment on Pompeo's fallacy posted on a personal social media account that the U.S. government should offer Taiwan "diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country."

Zhu said that Pompeo's absurd remarks, which are same old lies hyped up by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority, are "sheer nonsense," noting that it is no wonder a man who publicly bragged about his adeptness at "lying, cheating, and stealing" made such remarks.

