Taiwan's DPP accused of exploiting Ukraine issue

Xinhua) 11:05, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday accused Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority of exploiting the Ukraine issue.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, was asked to comment on the DPP saying that it would join the economic sanctions initiated by the United States against Russia.

The DPP authority is taking undue advantage of the Ukraine situation, which is more evidence of their determination to seek "Taiwan independence" by banking on foreign forces, said Ma, warning that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end.

The spokesperson also urged a handful of countries to abide by the one-China principle and stop playing the "Taiwan card."

