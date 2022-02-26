Home>>
UN Security Council fails to adopt resolution on Ukraine
(Xinhua) 09:36, February 26, 2022
Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
The draft resolution, proposed by the United States and Albania, was rejected because it was vetoed by permanent member Russia.
UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a draft resolution on Ukraine.
Any negative vote, known as veto, from the council's five permanent members means a failed resolution.
