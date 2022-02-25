Ukrainian President says the country 'left alone' to fight Russia

(People's Daily App) 14:50, February 25, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a press conference on Thursday in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, saying the country had been "left alone" to fight Russia.

He said he had contacted 27 leaders of European countries, and none of them had directly responded to Ukraine's request to join NATO.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone," he said.

"Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.

Zelenskyy said he's not afraid of negotiations with Moscow on issues including Ukraine's neutral status and security guarantees.

