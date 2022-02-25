Home>>
Explosions heard in central Kiev: Interfax
(Xinhua) 11:27, February 25, 2022
KIEV, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Two explosions were heard on Friday in the center of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported.
There was no air raid alert around the time of the blasts, which the local authorities have not yet confirmed, according to Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
