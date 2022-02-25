Tunisia to send plane to withdraw Tunisians in Ukraine

February 25, 2022

TUNIS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Tunisia decided to send a plane to Poland to withdraw Tunisians residing in Ukraine and wishing to return to Tunisia, reported Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) on Thursday.

"The Tunisian embassy in Poland has informed the association of the Tunisian community in Ukraine of Tunisia's decision," TAP quoted the association's president Tarek Aloui as saying.

The Tunisian community in Ukraine sent a distress call in order to speed up their repatriation, following the attack against Ukraine, Aloui said, adding that the various members of the Tunisian community in Ukraine are safe.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a special military operation in the Donbass region.

